3 NFL Free Agent signings the Buffalo Bills will wish they made
The Buffalo Bills have put together a solid offseason. They added several talented players in free agency, including EDGE Joey Bosa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer.
They're hopeful these additions will help push them past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but they could have done more.
MORE: Ex-NFL GM goes against grain, predicts Bills draft 10-TD weapon for Josh Allen
Here’s a look at three players who were available during 2025 NFL free agency and should have been on Buffalo’s radar.
Bobby Brown III, NT
DaQuan Jones has the sixth-highest cap hit on the team but will turn 34 this season. The Bills could use a younger option at the nose tackle position and Bobby Brown III would give them that.
Brown turned into one of the top run-stuffers in the NFL and signed a three-year deal for $21 million with the Carolina Panthers. He would have been a long-term answer and the contract he signed is less per year than what Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi both signed for.
Chauncey Golston, EDGE
Buffalo signed Michael Hoecht to a three-year, $24 million deal but they won't have him for six games due to a league suspension. Even without that unfortunate news, the Bills might have done better to go after Chauncey Golston.
MORE: Former Bills' fan favorite WR blasts Darrelle Revis in social media flurry
A third-round pick in 2021, Golston broke out in his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks, leading to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with the New York Giants. That's the move Buffalo should have pursued.
Andre Cisco, S
The Bills not only spent money on Michael Hoecht, who will be suspended for six games, but they also spent $8.3 million on defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who will also be suspended for six games. When he returns, Ogunjobi will be the backup 3-tech behind Ed Oliver, which makes the signing even more questionable.
Instead of signing Ogunjobi, the Bills could have used that money to bring in Andre Cisco, who signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the New York Jets. That's more money than they spent on Ogunjobi, but they could have made it work under the current cap. On top of that, Cisco would be on the field more than Ogunjobi, and won't be suspended for six games.
