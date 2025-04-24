Bills predicted to select All-SEC wide receiver for Josh Allen in NFL Draft Round 1
With Super Bowl aspirations on the minds of the Buffalo Bills, this offseason is all about adding speed and talent around Josh Allen to take down the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has focused heavily on defense this offseason, but the offense has also received attention. The biggest signing on the offensive side of the ball was wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who is replacing Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper. Outside Palmer, the Bills also extended key offensive players like Khalil Shakir and Allen.
There have been comments of disappointment for their 2024 second-round pick, Keon Coleman, and how he performed last year. With that in mind, draft experts have included wide receivers in their seven-round mock drafts, and some even have the Bills selecting the position in the first round.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared the website's only mock draft on Wednesday, as they have the Bills selecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with their 30th overall pick.
Burden exploded onto the scene in 2023 as he was named second-team All-American after catching 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. His production dropped last season with 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns, but still was named first-team All-SEC.
RELATED: NFLN personality proclaims Bills 'should' draft 'great option for Josh Allen'
Speed is the name of the game for Burden, who impressed at the NFL Combine with his 4.41 40-yard dash and 1.54 10-yard split. NFL Next Gen stats gave him a total score of 85, the third highest among receivers at the Combine.
Buffalo would get a receiver similar to Palmer, who has the acceleration to burn corners on one-on-one deep routes. The Bills were tied for fifth in the NFL in 40+ yard plays with 11, thanks to Allen's strong arm and massive yards after catch from his receivers.
A new wide receiver with Burden's speed would add another element to the Bills' offense that was missing in 2024,
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —