Underrated Buffalo Bills' player could become a breakout star
We’re just days away from Buffalo Bills 2025 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, which will take place on Sunday Night Football.
Buffalo is looking to erase the sting of their AFC Championship Game loss and while they know the presence of Josh Allen is enough to give them a shot at making a run, he needs more help around him. One player who is under pressure to perform is second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman.
The second-year pass catcher showed flashes as a rookie, but needs to be more consistent. The good news for Buffalo is that Coleman has been thriving this offseason, generating a lot of buzz.
As exciting as that is, Coleman isn’t the only wideout who has been impressive. Joining him in the receiving corps this year is Joshua Palmer, who has been overlooked despite some strong outings during camp.
Palmer, who spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, even earned the praise of Allen, who called Palmer “one of the best I’ve ever been around.”
Palmer is a route technician who can operate from the slot or on the outside. His knack for finding the soft spot in defenses will make him an instant favorite of Allen’s and even if he doesn’t post massive numbers, he’s someone who can shine in key situations.
For that reason, he could become a breakout star for Buffalo.
