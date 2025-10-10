Video shows great progress at Bills' practice for injured Max Hairston
The Buffalo Bills' defense has been a case study in futility through the first five weeks of the 2025 season.
Heading into the new campaign, fans were excited to see what the rookie first-round pick Max Hairston would bring to the Bills' defense. He was the fastest player in the draft, and he was projected to start opposite Christian Benford.
The football gods, however, had other plans.
Will Hairston be CB2 solution?
Hairston was injured during training camp and has yet to step on the field in a live NFL game, but his return cannot come fast enough. The Bills' secondary has struggled, particularly Tre'Davious White.
Will Hairston step in and solidify the CB2 position for the Bills? We don't know the answer to that just yet, but all signs point towards Hairston returning sooner, rather than later.
Recent videos of Hairston during Bills practice show him running through drills with Bills coaches and trainers. He appears to have good movement, but you can see he is still wearing a sizable brace. If the Bills use their full 21-day window to activate Hairston, he'll be active in time for the Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on November 9th.
The hope is that we'll have more clarity on Dorian Strong's injury as well, and he can make a return to the Bills' defense. These two rookies, Hairston and Strong, should make the Bills' secondary significantly better. The trade deadline is early November, and it will be interesting to see if the Bills' general manager, Brandon Beane, decides to make any roster additions at the cornerback position.
Will Hairston see field in 2025?
Sean McDermott was asked about Hairston playing this season, and he replied, "We'll see." He also added that he is headed in the right direction.
RELATED: Bills downgrade two contributors, Dalton Kincaid remains limited on injury report
It would be surprising if Hairston, barring no setbacks, doesn't play at some point this season. But it would be wise for the Bills to be patient with his return. While the secondary struggles, you don't want to rush Hairston out there and risk re-injury. It is better to make sure he is 100 percent ready to go and bring him back for the stretch run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —