Sean McDermott told staff he intends to continue coaching, per report

Just two days after losing to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, Sean McDermott has been fired by the Buffalo Bills.

In nine seasons, McDermott led Buffalo to a record of 98-50 in the regular season. They made the playoffs eight times, with a record of 8-8. While he continually had them in the mix for a title, McDermott failed to get the job done, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

The Bills decided to keep general manager Brandon Beane, who will lead the search for a new head coach. As for McDermott, Adam Schefter said he informed his staff that he plans to continue coaching.

Former Bills HC Sean McDermott could well emerge as a head coaching candidate for some teams that now have an opening. McDermott told his staff today that he intends to continue coaching. pic.twitter.com/ZycMWClOwy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

There are still several head coach openings, with the most enticing being the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams are led by stable front offices and have historically been successful. Baltimore also has a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

There's also the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and the Tennessee Titans who have Cam Ward as a promising signal-caller. If McDermott wanted to stay in the AFC East, he could be an option for the Miami Dolphins.

Lastly, there are the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. While both would be difficult places to win, the Browns do have Myles Garrett, which would be enough to interest any defensive-minded coach.

As Schefter said, McDermott has a strong enough resume to be one of the top candidates on the market. He might not have a Super Bowl ring, but he had just one losing season in nine years and can bring stability to any franchise.

Sean McDermott ends Buffalo career second in all-time wins

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fans will likely remember McDermott for falling short in the playoffs, but he ends his career with the second-most wins in franchise history.

His 98 victories are second only to the legendary Marv Levy, who won 112 games during his 12 seasons. McDermott came close to catching Levy, and may have done so with another season, but he won't get that chance.

