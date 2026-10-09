Three Bold Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams on Monday

All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills this week as they play in the final game of Week 5. The Bills will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles is coming off an impressive win, coming back in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. That win moved them to 2-2, which is surprising considering they entered the season as one of the huge favorites to win it all.

Buffalo was also seen as a favorite and while they're 3-1, they haven't looked sharp over the past two games. They still have the talent to defeat any team in the league, including the Rams, and have a far better chance of doing so if these three bold predictions come true.

Here's what the Bills' first injury report of the week looks like.

Keon Coleman continues to shine, records another TD reception

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates a first down against the Detroit Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through four games, Keon Coleman has been one of the biggest surprises for the Bills. He has 14 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown, and is coming off his best game of the year. With DJ Moore dealing with a shoulder injury, Coleman stepped up and had 116 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

He's been earning Josh Allen's trust and that should lead to even more opportunities going forward. In this first bold prediction, Coleman takes advantage of those opportunities and records 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second week in a row.

Bradley Chubb, Deone Walker, Greg Rousseau all record a sack

Buffalo Bills OLB Bradley Chubb reacts after a sack against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Stafford is going to be a problem for the Bills since he's one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. That doesn't mean they can't have some success against him, especially when it comes to the pass rush.

At 38 years old, Stafford isn't the most mobile quarterback, which is one of the reasons he's been sacked six times. That's good news for a Buffalo defense that has seen Greg Rousseau, Deone Walker, and Bradley Chubb all play well. In this bold prediction, all three continue to perform at a high level as each records a sack on Stafford.

James Cook runs for 150 yards

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushes during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their wins over the Lions and Chargers, the Bills leaned heavily on James Cook as he had 135 yards on the ground in Week 2 and 154 yards in Week 3. Against the Patriots, he had 75 yards, but was still ripping off 6.2 yards per attempt. The problem was that he had just 12 attempts.

Against the Rams, that can't be the case. Cook needs to be a huge part of the game plan and in this final prediction, that's exactly what happens as he runs for more than 150 yards for the second time this season.

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