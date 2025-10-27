Buffalo Bills' Joe Brady has offensive response for team that fired him
Welcome back, Joe Brady.
The Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator was able to lift his team to a 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. It was a return to Carolina for Brady, as he was the Panthers' OC in 2020 and 2021.
Unfortunately, the stint did not go too strongly, and he was fired from the role with a month left in the 2021 regular season.
That has been the antithesis of his tenure in Buffalo. Since taking over playcalling duties after Ken Dorsey was fired in 2023, the Bills have had one of the most productive offenses in the league.
Sunday was no different. Buffalo racked up 410 yards and 40 points. It's the first time the team hit both of these figures since the Ravens game in Week 1.
It was an encouraging showing for Brady's unit after two duds against the Patriots and Falcons.
He and the Bills' offense were able to capitalize on three Carolina turnovers. James Cook had one of the best rushing performances in Buffalo history. Even on a day when he did not dominate, Josh Allen was able to score three times and make some history in the process.
MORE: Back-to-basics Bills run James Cook to early lead on Panthers
One of the most encouraging pieces of the offensive effort was the showing from Khalil Shakir. He was clearly hampered early in the season by the ankle injury he suffered during training camp. But he was able to log season-highs with six receptions and 88 yards.
Brady also made sure not to make the game any bigger than it was. He took the high road and sharedhis traditional "1-0" post on X after the game.
As for head coach Sean McDermott, the former Panthers' defensive coordinator was able to get to 2-1 against his former team. He can thank Carolina's former OC for his contributions in getting there.
