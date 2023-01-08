Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Denies to Talk About Coaching Changes, Gives Steelers Credit for Playing Tough

Cleveland Browns finished their season with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 18. The Browns now head into an off-season filled with coaching questions.

Following the loss and the end of the season, the Browns are likely to make changes in the off-season.

"This is about today," Kevin Stefanski said about possible changes. "We'll talk tomorrow about the season, all those things."

The defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coach Mike Priefer are the most likely to be on the hot seat after down seasons by those groups.

Cleveland trailed just 10-7 at halftime, but the offense couldn't find much success throughout the game consistently.

"That locker room fought like crazy. We've got guys that wanted to put everything into this one, so I'm appreciative about that," Stefanski said.

With the loss to the Steelers, the Browns are set to finish last in the AFC North. A spot that not many predicted they would finish.

"You go on the road against a good team, you have to play clean. You want to be plus in the turnover margin. We weren't."

"Didn't do enough of those things that you've got to do on the road. I appreciate that football team and how they fight, but came up short, credit to the Steelers. We just didn't do enough today."

Cleveland will be in for an interesting offseason in the coming months. The loss to the Steelers will sting for a while surely through an offseason filled with questions.

