Skip to main content

WATCH: Deshaun Watson Scores First Touchdown as Member of Cleveland Browns

A look at the first touchdown of Deshaun Watson's tenure with the Cleveland Browns. The score came against the Cincinnati Bengals in his second game back form suspension.

In his second game back in action after being away from live action for 700 days, Deshaun Watson has recorded a touchdown again. You can see the video below.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback found David Njoku on a 13-yard touchdown. This was Cleveland's first offensive touchdown in a couple of weeks, since they didn't score one against the Houston Texans last week.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning... Drive

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

8B0519D0-886A-4F20-9A04-505728183126
News

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Injured Against Browns, Will Not Return

By Brandon Little
2C744BF3-7959-4305-9C71-281C35D5AD74
News

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Final Injury Report

By Brandon Little
9D0152B5-7852-4453-9EDD-49D7B3660E88
News

Where to Find the Game: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

By Brandon Little
1FE6793C-D7CC-477C-A1ED-C9262A03AFE1
News

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs

By Brandon Little
5184C556-50AB-47A8-88D9-EBF85719B5A6
Featured Content

Madden 23 Simulation: Cleveland Browns Takedown Cincinnati Bengals to Complete Season Sweep

By Brandon Little
97C6C923-4FF2-49E9-8ED3-599DBBB1F06D
News

Ravens Waive a Running Back, Will get J.K. Dobbins Back Ahead of Browns Rematch

By Brandon Little
Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) tackles Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

By Pete Smith
7CA12AA8-CE86-44F9-A339-E9180B9901B6
News

Joe Burrow on What Makes the Browns Defense Different: 'They Have Myles Garrett'

By Brandon Little