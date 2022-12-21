Browns Amari Cooper Talks About how Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson Work Together

Amari Cooper has become a top wide receiver option that the team hasn't had in quite some time. He's going to be a key part of the offense going forward with the likes of Deshaun Watson at the helm. Cooper gave a look into how Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski work together.

"(I) think that tandem is good," said Cooper. "They work good together. They communicate a lot. It's not just Deshaun in Kevin's system. Kevin's saying 'what are some of the things you like?'"

Cooper is referencing the part of the offense that is being added in between the designed quarterback runs, RPOs, and other wrinkles. It is stuff that Stefanski hasn't called a whole lot of, but it's something that Watson has thrived at.

Watson is set to make his third start with the Browns this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints. It will be another opportunity for Watson to show he's shaking off the rust.

"We all can feel that. He's starting to heat up," Cooper said.

