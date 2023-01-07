Browns Elevate two From Practice Squad as DE Jadeveon Clowney is Officially out Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves as Jadeveon Clowney is out against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the wake of that, two players were elevated from the practice squad.

DE Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara were brought up from the practice squad.

Jackson is a rookie out of Liberty who originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Kamara is in his second year out of Stony Brook that played in eight career games and made 10 tackles, and one pass defended. Kamara has been with the Browns since Oct. 4.

This marks the end of Clowney's career with the Browns, Cleveland will go to battle with the Steelers with Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas opposite of Myles Garrett.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident

Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

LeBron James Chimes in on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Performance... Against Commanders

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award