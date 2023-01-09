Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks Joe Woods, What is Next for Defensive Coordinator Job

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a decision to make on the next defensive coordinator.

As the Cleveland Browns ended their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, they fell to 7-10 on the season. As a result of the end of the season, the Browns opted to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

"Not an easy decision ... he's a great, great man," Stefanski said on Monday. "I just felt like it was in the best interest of our football team to go in that direction."

Woods spent three years as the Browns defensive coordinator. Cleveland is wasting no time as they have already requested to interview multiple candidates, including Brian Flores and Jim Schwartz.

"We're going to take our time, pull it apart. I let Joe (Woods) go last night. I just felt like it was best for our football team, but he will land on his feet because he's a great football coach."

According to Stefanski, the Browns aren't going to rush the hire. It'll be a key hire that is tied to both Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

