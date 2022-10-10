Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns have waived former first round pick Josh Rosen, as well as a backup tight end.

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived.

Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against the Chargers in week 5. So, releasing Forristall now makes sense for the Browns. Forristall, a player who previously spent time with the practice squad, could again end up there.

With Deshaun Watson back in the building, it will be about eight weeks until Cleveland has Jacoby Brissett backing up Watson. Josh Dobbs will remain the current backup, Cleveland doesn’t have to carry one on the practice squad unless they choose to do so.

