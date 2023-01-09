Browns Request to Interview Former Head Coach for Defensive Coordinator Opening

Cleveland Browns continue to compile names of people they want to interview for the open defensive coordinator position. The latest is Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, according to a report.

Unlike the other assistants, Schwartz is a former NFL head coach and a bit older at 56 years old. Schwartz was the Detroit Lions head coach form 2009-13. Follliwng that stint, Schwartz was the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator in 2014, then held the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-20.

Schwartz could provide a wide background to the coaching staff with the stops he has made. It will be interesting to see if Schwartz has interest in the job, how well he interviews.

