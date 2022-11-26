Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense

Cleveland Browns will have a team staff member in Columbus today for The Game. A look at some players they could be watching.

The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game.

On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.

Ohio State prospects to watch for in this one for Browns are safeties Ronnie Hickman, Lathan Ransom, and Tanner McCalister, tight end Cade Stover, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Zach Harrison, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Ransom and Hickman have been very good safeties in an Ohio State defense that has done a complete flip from last season. The toughness and drive of Stover have been fun to watch, he's a throwback grind-it-out kind of guy.

Michigan's draft prospects to note are defensive tackle Mazi Smith, running back Blake Corum, center Olusegun Oluwatimi, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, left tackle Ryan Hayes, and defensive end Mike Morris.

Smith can suit up and be the Browns' best defensive tackle tomorrow possibly, but drafting him in April will do. Corum likely won't go real early because of his size, but he's a good player. Perhaps not an every-down NFL back, but his explosiveness belongs on Sundays.

