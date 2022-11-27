Skip to main content

Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

A look at who will not play in todays matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list.

Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.

Running back Leonard Fournette did not make the trip with Tampa Bay, he will be out of this one. Going into the game, big defensive tackle Vita Vea was questionable to play. Below is a look at both teams' inactive players.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Michael Woods II

CB Greg Newsome II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

DE Chase Winovich

DT Tommy Togiai

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

