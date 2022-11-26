Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland

Cleveland Browns will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday who will be without their lead running back.

Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers.

Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back is averaging 3.4 yards a carry and has three touchdowns. On the receiving side -- Fournette has been pretty productive -- putting together 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Rachaad White is second on the Buccaneers in rushing with 60 carries for 222 yards. White last played on Nov. 13. Ke'Shawn Vaughn is another running back for Tampa Bay and they activated Giovani Bernard from the practice squad.

