Instant Thoughts: Browns run Past Jaguars in First Preseason Game

Instant takeaways from the Cleveland Browns first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns started off the preseason with a 24-13 victory in Jacksonville. After the Jaguars led 13-0, the Browns went on a 24-0 spurt in this one to end it.

Jordan Elliott looked nice in the couple of series he played. Using a spin move to eventually land a hit on Trevor Lawrence was exactly what you want to see.

Jerome Ford has a spot on this team. Ford ripped off a big run of 40+ yards after an inside cut freed him. Ford scored for the Browns on the same drive. The running back room is deep, but Ford can hang. The rookie caught a short pass for a touchdown. Unfortunately Ford fumbled, as did D’Ernest Johnson.

Deshaun Watson's start is no worry. What could go wrong, went wrong. Nick Harris went down two plays in, off on a cart. Anthony Schwartz had two drops and D’Ernest Johnson fumbled.

Isaac Rochell had a good evening for the Browns. Rochell signed as a free agent this past off-season and recorded his sack in preseason game one. Rochell had another pressure on Trevor Lawrence before the sack. A player that hopes to make the team helped his cause on Friday.

Martin Emerson looks the part. Emerson broke up a pass to Jeff Cotton and took it back for a pick-six just before the half. The rookie has a spot in the secondary, physically he’s ready.

Dakota Allen was around the football a ton. Allen had five total tackles in just the first half to lead the team. A player who is trying to play his way on the team helped himself out with his performance against the Jaguars.

Landing Josh Dobbs on the practice squad would be nice for the Browns. Dobbs had a good evening in Jacksonville and looks to be leading for the third-string quarterback position. The team signed Josh Rosen, but Dobbs seems to have a good grasp on the spot. It’s still early, but Dobbs very well could be the backup to Jacoby Brissett while Watson is suspended.

D’Anthony Bell stays around the ball. Bell blew up a play against the Jaguars in the backfield, just one of his two tackles. Bell forced a fumble in the third quarter which Richard LeCounte recovered.

Isaiah Thomas finished with two sacks, being just one of the rookies who stood out. Thomas was productive in his final year at Oklahoma, Cleveland drafted him in the seventh round.

