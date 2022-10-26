The Kareem Hunt trade rumors were always going to happen if the Browns were underperforming due to it being the last year of his contract. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will let Hunt go for a fourth-round draft pick. The NFL’s trade deadline is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

On the season, Hunt has 263 rushing yards on 63 totes of the ball. On the receiving side, Hunt has caught 15 passes for 87 yards. Hunt is both running the ball at the worst rate of his career, as well as the receiving side. For a player that is likely to walk in free agency, getting something out of him now may be the way to go. The Browns are a 2-5 football team with a tough schedule coming up.

Buffalo was rumored to be in on Christian McCaffrey and missed out on those sweepstakes. The Bills could be a team to flip a middle-round pick for Hunt. A contender trading for the playmaker makes the most sense due to it being the last year of his deal.

Hunt has never been the featured back in Cleveland like he was to start his career in Kansas City. Perhaps he is able to attempt a return at doing just that at another stop.

