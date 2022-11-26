Scooter Accident to Blame for Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Missing Time

Perrion Winfrey's rookie year with the Cleveland Browns has not went as planned. The recent time he's missed is due to a scooter accident.

When the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round, he looked to be a possible candidate as a steal in the draft. To this point, it has been concerning, according to a report Winfrey recently missed time due to a scooter accident.

Winfrey has not played since Oct. 23 between healthy scratches and the concussion he suffered. The rookie has been cleared and is in good standing to potentially return to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I was driving around (on a scooter) and just ran into a pole,” he said. “Nothing crazy. I looked back to try to see if my friend was still behind me, and when I looked back I ran into the pole. Just things I’ve got to get over as a rookie. Little things here and there," Winfrey said according to Cleveland Dot Com.

It is clear that Winfrey is having trouble adjusting to being a pro but he needs to figure it out quickly. In six games played, Winfrey has six tackles, including a tackle for loss in little playing time. Cleveland needs someone to make a play at defensive tackle -- Winfrey could have a chance -- but he has to get on the field first.

