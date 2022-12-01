Thursday Injury Report: David Njoku, Denzel Ward Remain OUT Ahead of Texans Game

Cleveland Browns breakout tight end David Njoku remains out ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Two key starters are not practicing for the Cleveland Browns a few days ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans. Tight end David Njoku and cornerback Denzel Ward did not practice today (Thursday).

Njoku is dealing with a knee injury coming off a matchup with the Bucs' he played pretty well. On the season, Njoku is sitting at 41 catches and 464 yards, both rank third on the Browns' offense.

Ward hasn't played particularly well this year for Cleveland. But he is a player that is capable of it, the reason they extended him long-term. The Browns would miss their veteran cornerback if he misses any time. Soft tissue injuries have been an issue in the Cleveland secondary.

Myles Garrett was limited with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Buccaneers after having yesterday off with a rest day. Charley Hughlett was listed as a did not participate due to illness. Rookie defensive end Alex Wright was limited with a knee.

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Rex Burkhead remain out for the Texans on Thursday.

