Skip to main content

Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week

A look at some matchups around the league that Cleveland Browns’ fans should pay attention to during the team’s bye week.


Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.

Carolina Panthers (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)

The Browns have already beaten both of these teams this season, but they’ll be rooting for the Panthers here. PJ Walker will lead the Panthers on the road to Cincinnati, where the Bengals will want to bounce back after last week’s loss to Cleveland. A game back from the Bengals in terms of overall record, you’ll take the upset win by Carolina any day.

Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)

This game is another one that kicks off at 1 p.m. and features Cleveland’s next opponent. The Dolphins are on the road this week while Cleveland has a week off. A loss would help in the wildcard race, but monitoring the health of the Dolphins in this game is key.

Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5)

The Ravens will take a trip to Louisiana to take on the Saints on Monday Night Football. Baltimore leads the division, already beating Cleveland this season. The Ravens have won their last two games, looking to make it three here. A Saints win would do the Browns a favor.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

0C44E9E1-02B4-47B8-A159-FCA3151A5726
News

Browns Wyatt Teller Nominated for Annual Salute to Service Award

By Brandon Little
Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

By Pete Smith
browns digest elf logo
Featured Content

Browns Digest Week 9 Staff Picks

By Pete Smith
Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) celebrates with safety John Johnson III (43) after intercepting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. Brownsbengalsmnf 4
Featured Content

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

By Pete Smith
E16727A3-C4BA-4640-815A-4C8B866541F7
Featured Content

Watch: The Impact of Myles Garrett

By Staff Report
B69563FE-EE59-4B3C-A07D-D8DADE0066D3
News

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little
2D977BCB-5E9A-47AD-B4EB-F631A8C1F91D
News

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game

By Brandon Little