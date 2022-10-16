Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

A look at where to find the Patriots and Browns game, who is on the call and much more.

Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0.

It is no secret that the Patriots are going to come in and run the ball. The over/under on rushing yards is 79.5, it would be smart to punch the over. Cleveland has struggled in the middle of the defense, it showed in a career game for Austin Ekeler last week.

The Browns will be without Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward for this week. Deion Jones isn’t yet coming off the injured reserve. The Patriots are dealing with their injury problems, Mac Jones is traveling but may not play. It looks like Bailey Zappe is going to get the nod.

On the call for CBS will be Kevin Harlan and Trent Green.

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

