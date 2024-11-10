Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one more game to try and snap out of the skid they're on until their bye week shows up in Week 11 and they will have to do so against a tough opponent in the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers will be making their way to the Tampa Bay area. They will get the most explosive running back in the league for his first snaps of the 2024 season in Christian McCaffrey to propel them back above .500 after struggling somewhat through the early portion of their season as well.
The Buccaneers have dealt with blunders when it comes to decision-making and will look to put together a complete game from a coaching perspective with the hopes of it trickling down to the play on the field. Here is all the information you need for today's NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers Kickoff Time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Sunday, November 10th, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Tampa and a familiar face for both organizations will be on the call in the GOAT Tom Brady. The Buccaneers (4-5) will be looking to get back to .500 after dropping four of their last five and falling behind in the NFC South, while the 49ers (4-4) are looking to improve to one game over .500 and have a great chance to do so with most of their skill position players back in the mix on offense.
The 49ers offense will likely cause Todd Bowles and his defense troubles, although it will likely happen through the air rather than on the ground. Christian McCaffrey is back for this one and he, along with fellow running back Jordan Mason, will look to produce on the ground to open up the passing game for Brock Purdy. The 49ers lost wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season, but they still boast powerful receiving weapons in the likes of Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle.
The Bucs defense has struggled mightily lately, allowing more than 25 points to opposing offenses in their last six games. Starting quarterback Jamel Dean is still out, so the Bucs will again try and rely upon Tyrek Funderburk and Josh Hayes at the outside corner spot opposite Zyon McCollum. The Bucs have been able to generate pressure up the middle, but they are still looking for more from their pass rushers coming off the edge. George Kittle should be primed for a big game as he faces perhaps the worst coverage linebacker group in the league.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Bucs will have a tough test against a solid 49ers' defense that is led by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. The Bucs' offense hasn't slipped all that drastically since the losses of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and they would love to continue that momentum into this one before likely getting Evans back in Week 12 against the New York Giants. Baker Mayfield has been excellent this season and will look to spread the ball around to his playmakers to keep the 49ers' defense as off-balance as possible with a likely emphasis on getting tight end Cade Otton the ball early and often.
The Buccaneers are 6.5-point home underdogs to the visiting 49ers but there are a ton of other best bets that can be had from today's matchup.
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a lull of late, losing four out of their last five. Things won't be getting any easier for them before their bye week next week as they host the San Francisco 49ers with Christian McCaffrey set to see his first snaps of the 2024 season.
While I do believe that the Bucs have a better shot at winning this game than they did against the Chiefs, I still don't see them being able to pull this one off against a potent offense and stout defense. Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles has struggled against Shanahan and I see that being the case once again this weekend.
49ers 28, Buccaneers 21
