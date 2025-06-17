Who is Arizona Cardinals make-or-break player in 2025?
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to get back into the playoffs after missing out on them the past few years. The Cards have made it a point this offseason to strengthen their defense, but didn't do much on the offensive side of the ball other than adding depth.
As we know, football is a team game, and success can't be placed on the shoulders of a single player. The most successful teams have shown time and again that it takes the whole team in order to hoist a Lombardi trophy.
However, the NFL has come to a point where a ton of pressure is put on the quarterback. For the Cardinals, that has meant relying on former first overall pick Kyler Murray, who has had up-and-down seasons since entering the NFL back in 2019.
Murray hasn't been horrible by any means, but there is still something missing: consistency. And that is exactly why Pro Football Focus has him as Arizona's make-or-break player in 2025.
"The Cardinals have spent the past couple of offseasons building a dynamic rushing attack and a respectable defense. Their quarterback, Kyler Murray, now just needs to find enough consistency to bring the team back into the playoff picture," wrote PFF writer Dalton Wasserman.
"Arizona won five of its six games last season in which Murray posted at least a 70.0 PFF passing grade. The team lost eight of the 11 games in which he fell below that mark. Murray’s contract is tough to get out of until at least next offseason, but his performance this season could determine the future of the franchise."
This is a pivotal season for Murray. His contract would be tough to trade if he were to have yet another average season. But if the Cardinals don't see improvement or a semblance of that, then they could look to go a different direction.
The Cardinals were close to reaching the playoffs a season ago, and if Murray had been just a bit more consistent than they likely could have snuck their way in. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and he will be tasked with being better in big game situations.
Arizona improved its defense, which should help in getting the offense the ball in more advantageous positions this upcoming season. The ground game is expected to once again be a strong suit, especially if Conner remains healthy and former third-round pick Trey Benson becomes the electrifying player we saw in college.
The struggle will likely come at wide receiver, as the Cards didn't make any splash moves to get Marvin Harrison Jr. help on the outside, continuing to put trust in Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Zay Jones. However, tight end Trey McBride makes up for the less-than-spectacular wide receiver room, who has shown a great connection with Murray.
Murray has what it takes, but it will be up to him to push this team across the finish line and into the playoffs. He has been doubted before and answered the bell, but 2025 will be the time to put up or shut up with high expectations coming into the season.
