Chargers’ breakouts have made LA’s biggest problem ‘overblown’ at best, says expert
The Los Angeles Chargers have much to fret over right now.
Take, for example, the fact the Chargers should probably trade for an offensive lineman in a hurry. Or go get some edge-rushing help because Khalil Mack isn’t going to be able to do everything himself.
But wide receiver? It’s a non-issue now.
To their credit, the Chargers went out and fixed one of the roster’s biggest issues, something that’s coming to life by the day as rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith keep breaking out.
Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano went as far as calling the issue “overblown” while summing up the position:
“The Allen signing was more about adding a veteran presence than filling a critical need at the position. For starters, the Chargers already had dynamic second-year playmaker Ladd McConkey and two promising rookies in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who both impressed in the preseason game against the Rams. Harris (six catches, 85 yards) could be a quality X-receiver, especially after his sensational 34-yard grab to complete Trey Lance’s sideline pass near the end zone. Harris, this year’s second-round pick, was probably in the team’s plans to be Justin Herbert’s No. 1 perimeter option long before Williams retired.”
At this point, it’s totally fair. The Chargers entered the offseason with No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey, who broke some records previously held by Keenan Allen. Then, after Mike Williams retired, they went and re-added Allen himself.
As for the rookies, Harris has been slow to emerge despite being a second-round pick. But that narrative died in the third preseason game when he had a big day. Lambert-Smith has made big days his specialty, flashing throughout the spring and summer, then into live-game action.
Keep in mind, too, the Chargers still have former first-rounder Quentin Johnston on the roster and working through his drop issues while serving as a capable weapon in certain looks.
So, while it’s easy to focus on the obvious negatives right now, the Chargers really did upgrade Justin Herbert’s wideout room, even enduring a surprise retirement in the process.
