Chargers lose free agent defensive lineman to Atlanta Falcons

The Chargers lose another member of the defense in free agency after the Atlanta Falcons pick up an eight-year veteran.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have made major splash after major splash during the NFL free agency period.

Being one of the teams with great cap space has paid dividends for the organization, as they have been able to grab some big names out of free agency.

However, with adding comes subtracting, and the Chargers have lost a few members from this past season's roster.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo, as well as Peter Schrager, the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a two-year deal with former Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

The deal could be worth over $8.5 million if Fox were to hit the potential incentives that will be listed in the contract.

Fox spent three seasons with the Chargers, and this past season may have seen his least amount of production with the franchise.

A player who wasn't drafted, Fox has had an incredible journey from defensive back to defensive lineman.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fox had four sacks this past season while earning 22 total tackles. Fox appeared in every game this season for the Chargers.

Fox was a great rotational piece for the defensive line; however, the team re-signing Teair Tart may have been the decision that allowed Fox to seek other options.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaps while passing as Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

