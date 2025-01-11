Chargers vs. Texans final prediction and betting odds for NFL playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers, after some strange practices due to the fires in the region, visit Houston to take on the Texans in the first NFL playoff game of the Jim Harbaugh era.
To reach this point during a supposed rebuild, the Chargers won 11 games on the back of an elite defense crafted by new coordinator Jesse Minter. Both he and Harbaugh benefited from a regime change steered by new general manager Joe Hortiz. That includes three straight wins to close the season.
Now, the task is to ignore some borderline silly outside hype that has been perfect bulletin board material for a 10-win Texans team. Houston closed the season 2-2 after a Week 14 bye, but C.J. Stroud remains one of the NFL’s most talented young passers, and just last year, onlookers appeared to count them out before they won a playoff game 45-14.
Dangerous as the Texans might be at home, the overarching Harbaugh factor remains. There is little doubt he’ll let the outside noise or situations penetrate the threeish-hour window in an elimination game.
Expect another heavy dose of the running game now that Gus Edwards is off the injury report, some stingy defense and—of course—elite quarterbacking from Justin Herbert, who is by far the better passer at the most important position on the field in this matchup.
Prediction: Chargers 24, Texans 20
Chargers vs. Texans game odds
Spread: -3 LAC
O/U: 41.5
ML: -155 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Chargers vs. Texans injury updates
A star Chargers running back is questionable for the game, as is a top wide receiver.
Chargers vs. Texans channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: CBS
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline: Evan Washburn
Start time: 4:30 pm ET
Chargers vs. Raiders will stream on NFL+ and features an alternate broadcast: Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott’s Los Angeles Chargers debut hits a snag
Chargers vs. Texans playoff buzz has Houston stars Stroud, Mixon unhappy
Chargers make last-second roster moves before NFL playoffs vs. Texans
Looking back on Los Angeles Chargers' last postseason win
NFL expert says Chargers are the lower seed capable of going on NFL playoff run
Chargers weather updates: Forecast ahead of NFL playoff game vs. Texans
Chargers jerseys, helmets: What Los Angeles will wear for NFL wild-card playoffs