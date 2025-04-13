Commanders hold private workout with former Florida State All-American kicker
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for the NFL draft just like every other team in the NFL but they have already done tremendous work this offseason through free agency and via trades to help elevate them from their NFC Championship appearance just a season ago.
The basis of concentration for most centers around the offense and defense but the forgotten aspect of the game of football comes with special teams. While not at the forefront of minds, special teams play can either win or lose a game for teams so it's imperative to have the right guys to change field position or put up points when called upon.
This offseason the Commanders re-signed two important aspects of special teams, signing punter Tress Way and kicker Zane Gonzalez each to a one-year deal. Even with the free agent signings, Washington might not be done adding to their special teams room as they held a private workout with one of the best kickers in college football in 2024, Florida State's Ryan Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald struggled early on his collegiate career with the Seminoles, but eventually was able to get past those and the fans who wanted him replaced by becoming one of the best at his position.
Last season, Fitzgerald was perfect making all 13 of his field goal attempts with a long of 59 yards as well as connecting on all 14 of his extra-point attempts. Over his final two seasons at Florida State, Fitzgerald was on fire making 32 of his 34 attempts and all 72 point after tries.
Throughout his career, Fitzgerald helped Florida State to an undefeated season in 2023 and was a two-time All-ACC selection. He also earned All-American Honors in 2024 on his way to becoming a finalist for the Lou Groza Award celebrating the country's best collegiate kicker.
Bringing in Fitzgerald would make a ton of sense for the Commanders as they went through a slew of kickers a season ago before landing with Gonzalez in the second half of the season following an injury to Austin Seibert. Gonzalez is still the starting kicker despite going five of seven on his field goal attempts in 2024 but there are concerns with his leg strength - something that Fitzgerald has put on display on film, at the combine, and his pro day.
Taking a kicker in the draft has had its ups and downs over the years but we could see the Commanders make this move on day three of the draft in the later rounds as Fitzgerald isn't the only kicker they have held a workout for. If they don't decide to take a kicker in the draft, we could very likely see Washington address the position via undrafted free agency.
