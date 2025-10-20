Dak Prescott wears handwrap for swelling after Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Dak Prescott put together another stellar performance for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, leading the team back into the win column with a dominant 44-22 win over the division rival Washington Commanders.
With the win, the Cowboys move to second place in the NFC East and set themselves up to be players at the NFL trade deadline.
Prescott's performance landed him in the franchise record books, joining Tony Romo as the only Cowboys quarterback with 40 career games with three-plus passing touchdowns. He also advanced to 35-9 all-time against the NFC East, a .791 win percentage.
MORE: Latest Dallas Cowboys NFL trade deadline rumor is massive buzzkill
After the game, however, Cowboys reporters had a bit of a jump scare when Prescott showed up to the podium with a wrap on his left hand. The good news is Prescott insisted there was "nothing unusual" and nothing serious.
Prescott said there is a little swelling and that he believes he may have hit it on another player's helmet or facemask while protecting the ball, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Phew.
The Cowboys can ill-afford to lose Prescott for an extended period of time for a second season in a row. Prescott is playing at an MVP level, and is leading the league's best offense. As long as Prescott and the Cowboys offense can keep rolling, Dallas has a chance to rack up wins.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
M-V-Prescott
After suffering a partial avulsion of his right hamstring tendon in November last season, Prescott spent the offseason focusing on taking care of his body and getting healthy. It has paid off in a big way.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Prescott has returned to top form and is reminding everyone why he was the NFL MVP runner-up following the 2023 season.
With the addition of George Pickens in the offseason, Prescott and the Cowboys offense has taken another step forward and are the league's highest-scoring, most explosive offense through the first seven weeks of the season.
Following his latest three-touchdown effort, Prescott is ranked second in the league in passing yards (1,881), third in passing touchdowns (16), and first in QBR (81.4). The best part of his early-season performance? Dak is showing no signs of slowing down.
