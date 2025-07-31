Cowboys have one pressing question to address before regular season
For the second time in as many years, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the regular season without a clear cut starting running back.
In 2024, they were fortunate to have Rico Dowdle break out, after seeing Ezekiel Elliott was no longer up to the task. This year, there are several new players vying for snaps, but there’s arguably just as much uncertainty.
This offseason, Dallas signed veteran running back Miles Sanders, who spent four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Javonte Williams, formerly of the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys also selected Texas running back Jaydon Blue and Clemson’s Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft.
Out of that group, Dallas has to find a plan says Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport. Although he does have a reason to be concerned with their primary options.
”Javonte Williams showed real promise as a rookie in Denver, but after tearing up his knee, he hasn't averaged more than 3.7 yards per carry either of the past two years,” Davenport wrote. “Miles Sanders topped 1,200 rushing yards with 11 scores on the ground for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 but was atrocious the past two years with the Carolina Panthers. Jaydon Blue is explosive but undersized.”
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant about running the ball, and there have been several players standing out during camp — including Deuce Vaughn.
Dallas has no shortage of options, but as Davenport says, they have to get a plan together before the regular season begins. If they don’t, they could risk repeating their 2024 struggles.
