Cowboy Roundup: Week 2 Madden simulation vs Giants, Dak Prescott's HOF footsteps
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are approximately 24 hours from the team's Week 2 showdown against the division rival New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
There is a lot for the team to prove against the game, entering as favorites to secure their first win of the 2025 NFL season.
CeeDee Lamb needs to bounce back after drops plagued his outing in the season opener, while the Cowboys' offensive line will face a difficult test from the Giants' pass rush.
Dallas also enters the game with a depleted secondary thanks to the injury to DaRon Bland, so we'll have to see how everyone performs when the Cowboys take the field at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
As we wait for tomorrow's kickoff, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
Week 2 Madden simulation vs. New York Giants
The Cowboys are able to secure their first win of the season in Week 2, with a solid win over the visiting G-Men.
What would make Cowboys fans (and fantasy football owners) extremely happy would be the simulated three-touchdown game from CeeDee Lamb, who is aiming to bounce back after struggling with drops in the season-opening loss.
Dak Prescott eyes record
With a win over the Giants on Sunday, Dak Prescott will have won 14 straight games against the division rival. That streak would rank him among the NFL greats. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
"As Prescott eyes his 14th straight win against the Giants, he joins a conversation reserved for the NFL’s all-time greats. The last quarterback to win 13 straight games against a single opponent was Tom Brady, who dominated the Buffalo Bills in unprecedented fashion during his tenure with the New England Patriots. Brady’s stranglehold over Buffalo became legendary, symbolizing both his greatness and the Patriots’ dynasty. Now, Prescott has carved out a similar storyline in the NFC East."
