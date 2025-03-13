Cowboys replace departing free agents in 3 round NFL mock draft
Free agency has been a mixed bag for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. They’ve added more talent than they did during their historically inactive 2024 offseason, but they’ve also lost several starters.
As tough as it was to see DeMarcus Lawrence, Rico Dowdle, and Chauncey Golston leave, it was apparent that the Cowboys felt the market value was too much for each of them.
MORE: New Cowboys defender heaps praise on DL coach Aaron Whitecotton
They’ve also attempted to fill the holes in free agency, and they continue that endeavor in our latest 3-round mock draft. Let’s dive in and see who the Cowboys could select as they continue to replace those who bolted this offseason.
Round 1, Pick 12: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
With Lawrence heading to Seattle, the Cowboys suddenly need some help at defensive end. They find that with Mykel Williams from Georgia.
Dallas has shown interest in the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder, and for good reason. Williams hasn’t reached his full potential yet but has already proven he can hold his own against SEC talent.
Round 2, Pick 44: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Adding Javonte Williams gives the Cowboys a solid option in the run game but they can’t head into the 2025 season with Deuce Vaughn as their only other option. Enter Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State.
MORE: Javonte Williams: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new running back
Judkins was a beast for Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State, where he helped them win the NCAA Championship. Judkins, who had 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes, had an impressive showing at the Scouting Combine and should have no problem making the leap to the NFL.
Round 3, Pick 76: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
With their third pick in this mock, the Cowboys secure one of the top 1-tech defensive tackles in the class, Alfred Collins. The Texas product is an imposing 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, giving him the perfect build for clogging up run lanes.
Mazi Smith hasn’t developed into the run defender they hoped he would be, so Collins’ addition will either push Smith to improve, or give the Cowboys another option.
