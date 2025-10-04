Cowboys edge rusher deserves more playing time heading into Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 5. On Sunday, the team will meet the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Playing a team with zero wins doesn't mean the Cowboys can overlook the Jets on Sunday. However, this should be a favorable matchup.
One thing that needs to be cleaned up for the Cowboys before Sunday's game is the defensive side of the ball. In the past three games, the unit has given up over 30 points.
This week, the job will be to contain Jets quarterback Justin Fields. The best way to do that would be to send pressure.
But who could be the best option to get into the Jets' backfield? He hasn't had as much playing time as others, but edge rusher James Houston has the potential to have a monster game on Sunday.
Brandon Loree of Blogging The Boys shared a stat from NFL Pro, which stated that seven players from the Cowboys have had more pass rushing snaps this season than Houston. However, Houston is the only one to have multiple sacks.
Houston's career got off to a great start with the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, injuries would slow him down for the rest of his time in Detroit. The former sixth-round pick has so far proved that his fresh start in Dallas is what he has needed.
Now, the coaching staff needs to put more faith in someone who could be their best pass rusher.
