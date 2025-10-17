Cowboy Roundup: 5 'all-in' NFL trade deadline targets, The Dak Prescott standard
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend, and kickoff for Sunday's NFL Week 7 action is just over 48 hours away. Dallas will be welcoming a familiar face when former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn brings the Washington Commanders to town.
The Cowboys are a slight underdog at home entering Sunday's game, giving up 1.5-points, but as we saw last weekend, the oddsmakers aren't always right.
It will be important for Dallas to bounce back and return to the win column with second place in the NFC East on the line. While it's been an up-and-down start to the season, the division is still wide open.
One thing that will help team morale coming into the weekend is the expected return of CeeDee Lamb, who has not played in a full game since Week 2.
The offense has been rolling in his absence, but adding the All-Pro pass-catcher will only elevate things to the next level. Let's just hope the defense can do its job.
While we wait to see what the next few days will bring, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
5 'all-in' NFL trade deadline targets
If Jerry Jones and the Cowboys really want to go 'all-in' and bring in support for the team's thriving offense, InsideTheStar.com pinpointed five potential trade targets ahead of the trade deadline. Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been a common name linked to Dallas, but there are some other intriguing options.
The Dak Prescott standard
Dak Prescott knows the offense has to be virtually perfect to get a win with the team's struggling defense, but for the star quarterback, that is what he expects every time.
"That’s my standard. That’s our standard. That’s what we expect to do. I don’t think it’s any added pressure," Prescott told the media. "I feel like I need to score every time. I feel like I need to complete every pass."
