Cowboys named surprising landing spot for head-scratching trade target
After two games, it's clear that the Dallas Cowboys have some work to do. Their defense struggled mightily in their Week 2 victory over the New York Giants, with the secondary standing out as a point of concern.
Dallas did make one move following the loss, signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. While he's not going to drop back into coverage, Clowney could help by pressuring the quarterback, minimizing the time defensive backs are stuck in coverage.
MORE: Javonte Williams can surpass Herschel Walker in Cowboys history in Week 3
It wouldn't be surprising to see them look for more help as the NFL trade deadline inches closer, especially if their defense continues to struggle. That said, it would be a shock to see them pursue the player suggested by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
Knox identified 10 players on the trading block, including Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford. His reasoning for Ford being on the block is logical, as Ford has fallen out of favor in Cleveland's offense and is set for free agency in 2026.
"Ford, though, seems to be falling out of favor in Kevin Stefanski's offense. He saw just seven touches in Week 1 and was mostly in a receiving-back role in Week 2—he did have five catches," Knox wrote.
"With Ford set to be a free agent in 2026, the Browns may take what they can get for him now. That may not be a lot, but Ford has breakaway speed and has topped 500 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons."
What doesn't make sense is Dallas being named a landing spot.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
The Cowboys are getting excellent production from their starting back, Javonte Williams, who has 151 yards and three touchdowns in two weeks. More importantly, he's averaging 4.6 yards per attempt, which is a huge leap from the 3.7 he had last year in Denver.
To be fair, Ford has the makings of an excellent change-of-pace back. He can be a bit of 'feat-or-famine', but he's explosive and solid out of the backfield. That said, Dallas has been happy with Miles Sanders has given them and they have Jaydon Blue as well, who has yet to make his debut, but could offer much of what Ford does.
So while Knox is spot-on that Cleveland should trade the fourth-year running back, Dallas doesn't seem to be a logical landing spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc