Cowboy Roundup: 5 under-the-radar roster locks, RB competition heating up
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It feels good to see the band back together. The Cowboys wrapped up their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, and there was plenty to be excited about.
Yes, the drama surrounding Micah Parsons' contract and Trevon Diggs being in the doghouse is disappointing, but the on-field product is showing some promise.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Everyone was looking forward to seeing George Pickens on the field, and he made an immediate impression with undeniable chemistry with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The team's offense is going to be a lot of fun to watch in 2025.
There are still some questions at running back and the interior defensive line, but those positions will remain up in the air until we get to the full-padded practices where players can be more physical.
While we wait for the team to return to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media that we may have missed.
5 under-the-radar players who are roster locks
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at five under-the-radar players who are locks to make the 53-man roster, including two undrafted free agents.
RB competition heating up
The Cowboys entered camp with major questions surrounding the running back room. The team has yet to establish a pecking order in the backfield, but that will sort itself out in the coming weeks.
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the competition is heating up.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'... Cowboys offense adds exciting wrinkle that will give defenses nightmares... Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice... First Cowboys training camp scuffle involves rookie, minicamp standout... Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp... KaVontae Turpin gets new role in Cowboys offense that will excite fans... Sam Williams brought to tears in return to Cowboys training camp... CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens duo gets nickname at first camp practice.