Could injury history of Cowboys LB worry team ahead of NFL Draft?
It is officially draft season for the Dallas Cowboys. After failing to make the postseason, the franchise is shifting its focus to the future.
The Cowboys own the 12th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The same position they held when selecting Micah Parsons in 2021.
The franchise can go a few different directions with their first pick. However, another injury to a rising defensive star could force the team in one direction.
DeMarvion Overshown had an amazing first season with the Cowboys. Overshown was a third-round selection in 2023. However, he missed all of 2023 with a knee injury.
2024 was the first chance for the franchise to see Overshown on the field, and it wasn't a disappointment.
Overshown appeared in 13 games, starting in 12, and finished with five sacks and 90 tackles. However, another injury late in the season put Overshown on the shelf once again.
There's no question that Overshown can be a major long-term factor for the Cowboys. But if injuries are currently telling his story, then maybe the franchise will have to look into adding linebacker depth through the draft.
