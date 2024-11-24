Cowboys Country

Cowboys gain a corner, lose a corner on Week 12 inactive list

The Dallas Cowboys will finally have DaRon Bland back in Week 12 but they'll face the Washington Commanders without Trevon Diggs.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
For the first time this season, DaRon Bland will suit up for the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year star suffered a Lisfran injury in his foot during the preseason, which has kept him out of action for the first 11 weeks.

While he's making his season debut against the Washington Commanders, Dallas will be losing Trevon Diggs. The team's other starting cornerback is out with a groin and knee injury.

He's joined on the injury list by Zack Martin, Tyler Smith, and Jake Ferguson. Martin has an ankle and shoulder injury, leaving him out of action. Ferguson is out with a concussion and Smith has an ankle injury.

MORE: Stephen Jones doubles down on Dallas Cowboys failed trade

That makes up a chunk of the inactive list, but let's dive in and see which players will be sidelined for both Dallas and Washington in Week 12.

Cowboys inactive list

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Zack Martin, G (Injury)
Tyler Smith, G (Injury)
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Jake Ferguson, TE (Injury)
Tyrus Wheat, DE
Trevon Diggs, CB (Injury)
Caelen Carson, CB

Commanders inactive list

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marshon Lattimore, CB
Emmanuel Forbes, CB
Jeff Driskel, QB (3rd QB)
Dominique Hampton, LB
Chris Paul, G

