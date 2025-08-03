Cowboys' WR Jalen Tolbert suddenly finds himself on the roster bubble
The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2024 season with Jalen Tolbert as their No. 3 wide receiver, but the third-year player out of South Alabama was asked to move into the WR2 spot when Brandin Cooks was injured.
Tolbert responded with his best season as a pro, recording 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He became a trusted target for Dak Prescott, even hauling in a game-winning touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.
Now as the Cowboys prepare for the 2025 campaign, Tolbert finds himself in a much different position. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Tolbert is fighting for his spot on the roster and hasn't had the best showing.
Tolbert hasn't stood out during practice, but the more pressing concern for him is the fact that so many others are making their mark. KaVontae Turpin has come into his own and seems to have more plays in store under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas has also seen a new side of Jonathan Mingo during camp. Mingo was a trade deadline acquisition who struggled to make an impact last season, but has been on fire during practices this year.
As if that wasn't enough, undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden has blossomed into a playmaker over the past couple of practices as well.
Tolbert has the experience and had a solid campaign in 2024. That said, there were questions about his consistency, which makes it seem even more likely that he's on the bubble and needs to step it up a notch to make the roster this season.
