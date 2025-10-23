Cowboys eyed Jets star in Micah Parsons trade, should revisit at NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be "open for business" at the NFL trade deadline. Those are the words of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, and the belief from several top insiders around the league.
One of the teams that could have a fire sale at the deadline is the winless New York Jets, who have nothing to play for this season outside of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
If the Jets do decide to sell off some of their star players, an interesting option for the Cowboys would be star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, a former top-three pick, first-team All-Pro honoree, and three-time Pro Bowler.
The Cowboys previously flirted with the idea of adding Williams, reportedly engaging in trade talks with the Jets that would have sent superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to New York in a package that would land the team Williams in return.
At the time, the Jets weren't interested in parting ways with Williams.
According to SNY 's Connor Hughes, the Jets could decide to move Williams ahead of the trade deadline, and there is discussion that a second-round pick is what the team would want in return.
"I was told by somebody very tied into this situation that the Jets are probably looking at a 2 (value wise)," Hughes said. "There are rumblings around there that Quinnen Williams is unhappy... that's the perception around the league."
If that is the asking price for Williams, the Cowboys need to immediately jump at the opportunity.
Quinnen Williams could be missing piece
Williams is a player who could immediately boost the Dallas defense and improve the play of everyone around him. The numbers show Williams is one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL.
According to PFF, Williams ranks 10th among all defensive linemen. The best part? Williams is the top-rated defensive lineman against the run.
Williams is also familiar with Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who served in the same role with the Jets. Because of the familiarity with the Dallas coaching staff, the Cowboys could get additional intel on what Williams would provide.
Let's hope the Cowboys are eyeing a player of Williams' caliber if they are as active as the team is expected to be when the time comes. The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
