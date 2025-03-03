Cowboy Roundup: Dak's Schottenheimer praise, Longhorns drawing interest
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books and now the start of the new league year is right around the corner.
In just one week, the "legal tampering period" will open ahead of NFL free agency and teams will begin making the first wave of offseason moves.
For the Cowboys faithful, there is a hope that the team could be more aggressive as it looks to bounce back in 2025 after a disappointing 7-10 campaign in 2024.
While we wait to hear the latest rumors or news about new contracts for Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Dak Prescott's strong Schottenheimer endorsement
The buzz surrounding Brian Schottenheimer has been growing, with Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott being the latest person to heap praise on the team's new head coach.
“I’ve felt it for years, honestly, and that’s part of why Schotty is the man that he is, the coach that he is. He can’t turn that off. He’s gonna bring the energy. He’s gonna bring the passion," Prescott said over the weekend. "He’s a coach’s son, so this game has given him so many opportunities, and he’s not gonna cheat it. And that’s [why] I’m excited, just for the way that he approaches the game, and the way that he’s gonna push everybody around him.”
Longhorns catch Dallas' eye
After the NFL Combine, a handful of Texas Longhorns standouts are catching Dallas' eye. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at three Longhorns to watch.
