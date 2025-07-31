Dak Prescott encouraged new Cowboys LT to stay ready during offseason workouts
The Dallas Cowboys entered the second week of training camp in Oxnard, California, with some major changes along the offensive line. After ramping up the intensity and physicality and strapping on the full pads, two key players went down with injuries.
Veteran guard Rob Jones, who had been working with the ones and mentoring first-round pick Tyler Booker, suffered a broken bone in his neck that will sideline him for a few months.
Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, suffered a fractured bone in his knee that will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks, putting his status for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in jeopardy.
In steps the team's 2024 seventh-round selection, Nathan Thomas. He has been praised by the coaching staff and front office since the beginning of camp, and now gets the first crack at being Guyton's replacement.
Following Wednesday's practice, Thomas spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on getting some burn with the first-team offense.
Thomas shared that he worked out with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott over the summer which helped him prepare for the moment, with the star signal-caller telling the second-year pro to stay ready.
This goes to show the importance of soaking in any knowledge you can get at every opportunity, and building a sense of comraderie with your teammates.
Thomas missed his rookie season due to knee tendonitis, but now, thanks to his work ethic and effort in the offseason, he potentially finds himself in line to start his sophomore campaign in the league against the defending Super Bowl champions.
