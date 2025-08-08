Cowboys Country

Cowboys offense shows off new 'wrinkle,' formation with KaVontae Turpin

Dallas Cowboys speedster KaVontae Turpin has been more involved in the offense during training camp, including a new wrinkle and formation.

Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball after making a catch during training camp at River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball after making a catch during training camp at River Ridge Fields
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has showcased some much-needed creativity throughout the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Unlike when Mike McCarthy was calling the plays, Schottenheimer has injected some excitement with new formations and plenty of pre-snap action.

With the new wrinkles to the offense, All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin has become more involved. This week, the Cowboys showed off one of the new formations that Schottenheimer previously teased, with the Pistol being incorporated.

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shared a video from practice that previewed the formation as Turpin motioned into the backfield behind Dak Prescott and fullback Hunter Luepke, who delivered a perfect lead block.

Getting Turpin involved in the offense is a win-win and brings the speed that will make Dallas difficult to defend -- especially with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside.

Add in rookie running back Jaydon Blue, and the Cowboys offense could be running a track meet every Sunday afternoon.

At the very least, it is going to be a lot of fun for everyone to watch.

We'll get our first look at the revamped offense on Saturday night when the Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in primetime.

