Cowboys dump promising 2nd-year WR amid Micah Parsons chaos, sign rival OL
The Dallas Cowboys' roster shuffle continues. Since setting the initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, the team has been making a flurry of moves. Out of the moves, you may have heard that Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.
While the NFL world was in chaos and reacting to the blockbuster deal, two other moves by Dallas were lost in the shuffle.
Dallas made the puzzling decision to waive promising second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who made the roster after an impressive training camp and excelling on special teams.
MORE: Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade
That leaves the Cowboys with just four receivers on the roster: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin.
In a corresponding move, the Cowboys added a former rival offensive lineman.
MORE: Michael Irvin stunned by Cowboys 'dumb' Micah Parsons trade to Packers
The Cowboys claimed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Trevor Keegan. Keegan was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft. The addition of Keegan shows Dallas' commitment to getting younger in the trenches.
It will be interesting to see what the team has in store for Keegan in what is already a deep offensive line room, while the Cowboys will have to beef up the receiving corps.
Perhaps the team can use their new abundance of draft capital to land another receiver before the season starts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers
4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player
Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade