Cowboys dump promising 2nd-year WR amid Micah Parsons chaos, sign rival OL

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons on Thursday, but the team also made other moves like waiving a second-year wide receiver and signing a former rival offensive lineman.

Ryan Flournoy

The Dallas Cowboys' roster shuffle continues. Since setting the initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, the team has been making a flurry of moves. Out of the moves, you may have heard that Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

While the NFL world was in chaos and reacting to the blockbuster deal, two other moves by Dallas were lost in the shuffle.

Dallas made the puzzling decision to waive promising second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who made the roster after an impressive training camp and excelling on special teams.

That leaves the Cowboys with just four receivers on the roster: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin.

Ryan Flournoy


In a corresponding move, the Cowboys added a former rival offensive lineman.

The Cowboys claimed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Trevor Keegan. Keegan was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft. The addition of Keegan shows Dallas' commitment to getting younger in the trenches.

Trevor Keegan


It will be interesting to see what the team has in store for Keegan in what is already a deep offensive line room, while the Cowboys will have to beef up the receiving corps.

Perhaps the team can use their new abundance of draft capital to land another receiver before the season starts.

