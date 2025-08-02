Cowboys All-Pro returns to practice after dealing with knee tendinitis
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has been hit with a flurry of injuries throughout the first two weeks of training camp, but Saturday brought some good news to the wounded unit.
Ahead of the weekend session, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that All-Pro guard Tyler Smith would be returning to the practice field.
Smith left practice early during the week under his own power for precautionary reasons.
Following the practice, it was revealed that Smith has been dealing with knee tendinitis, but it was not believed to be serious. Seeing his quick return to the field after a day off is a positive sign for a team that needs healthy bodies in the trenches -- especially players of Smith's caliber.
Having Smith back on the field is crucial for Dallas, because the strength along the offensive line is its interior. The more reps that the trio of Smith, Cooper Beebe, and Tyler Booker can get together during camp, the beter.
Nothing helps an offensive line unit like cohesiveness.
Unfortunately, the tackles have been rotating throughout camp.
Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton will miss four to six weeks with a fractured bone in his knee, while veteran guard Rob Jones, who had been working with the ones over rookie Tyler Booker, suffered a broken bone in his neck that will sideline him for several months.
