Tyler Smith dealing with minor knee injury as o-line issues pile up
As Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, continues, injuries have been piling up for the team along the offensive line. The latest came on Thursday afternoon, when All-Pro guard Tyler Smith left practice early and went straight to the locker room.
Smith told reporters on the sideline that he was "fine" as he made his way off the field, but Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones revealed more information when speaking to the media after practice.
According to Jones, Smith left practice approximately 30 minutes early for "precautionary" reasons.
Jones says that Smith is dealing with tendinitis in his knee.
Smith did not take any reps during team drills throughout the day.
The good news for Cowboys Nation is that the team has off on Friday to ring in August, so Smith will have an extra day of rest before the team returns to the field on Saturday, August 2.
The Cowboys can ill-afford to lose another key offensive lineman after injuries have plagued the unit throughout the start of training camp.
Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton will miss four to six weeks with a fractured bone in his knee, while veteran guard Rob Jones, who had been working with the ones over rookie Tyler Booker, suffered a broken bone in his neck that will sideline him for several months.
