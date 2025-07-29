Free agent lineman with ties to Dallas Cowboys OC would fill injury void
Injuries are becoming a theme for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp with two offensive linemen going down on consecutive days.
First, it was Rob Jones, the veteran guard who broke a bone in his neck on Sunday. Jones had been working with the first-team after signing with Dallas this offseason.
On Monday, it was starting left tackle Tyler Guyton who was injured. The second-year player suffered a fracture in his knee, and could be out for up to six weeks.
If Dallas wanted to look for more depth in free agency to help navigate their injuries, an excellent option just opened up for them. Will Hernandez, who suffered a knee injury in 2024, shared a video claiming he was “medically cleared.”
Hernandez spent two seasons with Klayton Adams as his offensive line coach with theArizona Cardinals. Adams is now the offensive coordinator in Dallas, which would suggest he can pick up the scheme in a hurry.
Signing Hernandez wouldn’t help replace Guyton, unless he were to suffer a setback leading to more missed time. In that scenario, he could slide into the left guard spot and allow Tyler Smith to play in Guyton’s place.
Dallas doesn’t want to move Smith, but having multiple options is always a good thing.
Of course the real value would be in having someone who knows Adams who can push rookie Tyler Booker, the way Jones was before his injury.
