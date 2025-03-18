Cowboy Roundup: Team's biggest remaining need, New player jersey numbers
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Now that the long weekend is over, it's time to see what kind of action takes place as Week 2 of the NFL free agency rolls on.
Dallas still has several areas of need that can be addressed before the NFL Draft, so it will be interesting to see if the team continues adding bargain players to add depth.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
We'll just have to wait and see what Jerry and Stephen Jones decide they want to do.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the internet and on social media following St. Paddy's Day.
Team's biggest area of need
While the Cowboys have a handful of glaring needs on the roster, none is bigger than wide receiver. The team needs to target the position by making a splash in free agency or the draft, but what are their options? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the directions the team could go.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Wide receiver breakdown, analysis
New player jersey numbers
The Cowboys officially announced the jersey numbers for the team's free agency acquisitions and any other changes.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Solomon Thomas gets jersey number of Cowboys star who left in free agency... Cowboys' Dante Fowler Jr. fired up for 2nd stint with team after free agency reunion... Kaiir Elam shades Bills, aims to take advantage of new Cowboys opportunity... Cowboys reportedly ‘intrigued’ by Texas' Quinn Ewers as potential backup... Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer details deeply personal tattoo meaning... Cowboys fans will love Javonte Williams’ stance on pass protection... Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft target runs blistering 40-yard dash at Pro Day... Dak Prescott has heartwarming message for Cooper Rush after Cowboys exit... New Derek Stingley Jr. contract changes CB market for Cowboys, DaRon Bland... NFL Insider says former Cowboys $100 million wide receiver ‘is done’... Cowboys' Trey Lance named 'best fit' for division rival in free agency.