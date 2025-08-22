Players not suited up in warmups for #Cowboys tonight:



QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Hunter Luepke

WR: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Tolbert

TE: Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens Jr.…