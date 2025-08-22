Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 preseason inactives: Who's in & who's out?
The Dallas Cowboys are mere moments from kicking off their final preseason game of the 2025 slate against the Atlanta Falcons.
Friday night's game is the final time for many players to make a great impression with the coaching staff before the dreaded cuts to the roster begin.
Unfortunately, not everyone will get the chance to make one last audition. The inactives for Friday's game have been dropped, and some of the names may be shocking to some NFL fans.
Jake Ferguson, Miles Sanders, Luke Schoonamker, Hunter Luepke, Jack Sanborn, and Jalen Tolbert will be inactive, according to Clarence Hill of DLLS.
It has also been revealed that Nate Thomas, Hakeem Adeniji, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marist Liufau, and Juanyeh Thomas will only play in an emergency situation.
The final preseason game of the season is always more of a "Let's get to the regular season healthy" type of game.
If there's a team that desperately is needing health on their side as they start a new season, it is the Cowboys.
If there is a name or two that fans are wondering about on the inactives for Friday's game, it would be Adeniji and Tolbert. While both are more than likely making the final roster, it's interesting to see they are not getting any time tonight.
